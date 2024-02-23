Radio signals from Orion nebula reveal new data about strange celestial objects: ‘JuMBOS’
Astronomers have discovered a radio signal from a ‘JuMBO’ in the Orion nebula, a weird celestial object discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope that defy star and planet formation models.
