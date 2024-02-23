Satellite News

Why a VR headset on the ISS ‘really makes a difference’ for astronaut exercise

Fancy biking the streets of Denmark while off Earth? A new VR headset on the International Space Station lets an astronaut do just that, to expand on mental health studies in orbit.

