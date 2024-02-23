‘Spaceman’ sees Adam Sandler shine as a cosmonaut in crisis in Netflix’s somber new sci-fi (review)
Submit on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 23:11
Space.com’s review of “Spaceman,” Netflix’s new cosmic science fiction thriller starring Adam Sandler that explores the toll of long-duration spaceflight.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.