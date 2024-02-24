Satellite News

Sun erupts with most powerful solar flare since 2017 amid explosive week (video)

Submit on Saturday, February 24th, 2024 00:11

The sun has blasted out its most powerful flare of the current solar cycle. The X6.3 solar flare peaked in the afternoon on Thursday (Feb. 22) and is the most powerful flare since 2017.

