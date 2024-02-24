Sun erupts with most powerful solar flare since 2017 amid explosive week (video)
The sun has blasted out its most powerful flare of the current solar cycle. The X6.3 solar flare peaked in the afternoon on Thursday (Feb. 22) and is the most powerful flare since 2017.
