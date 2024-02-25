‘A wonderful spectacle’: Photographer snaps rare solar eruption as ‘magnetic noose’ strangles the sun’s south pole
A recent solar flare unleashed a massive plasma plume from the sun’s south pole, where these stellar eruptions rarely happen. The unusual phenomenon is a sign of the impending solar maximum.
