ISS astronauts witness ‘spectacular’ auroras from space (photos)
Submit on Sunday, February 25th, 2024 21:12
ISS astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli caught some stunning auroras on camera on Feb. 15. From orbit, she shared with Space.com what it’s like to watch the Earth changing below, every day.
