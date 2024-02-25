Satellite News

ISS astronauts witness ‘spectacular’ auroras from space (photos)

ISS astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli caught some stunning auroras on camera on Feb. 15. From orbit, she shared with Space.com what it’s like to watch the Earth changing below, every day.

