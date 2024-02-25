James Webb telescope finds ancient galaxy larger than our Milky Way, and it’s threatening to upend cosmology
Astronomers believe the first galaxies formed around giant halos of dark matter. But a newly discovered galaxy dating to roughly 13 billion years ago mysteriously appeared long before that process should have occurred.
