Cooperation on the moon: Are the Artemis Accords enough?
Submit on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 18:11
The underlying premise of the Accords is promoting ‘best practices and norms of responsible behavior’ when it comes to lunar exploration. But that’s a tall order given the tumult of the times.
