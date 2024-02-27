FAA closes investigation into explosive 2nd flight of SpaceX’s Starship megarocket
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has closed the investigation into the second test flight of SpaceX’s huge Starship vehicle, which ended with a bang on Nov. 18.
