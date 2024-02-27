Intuitive Machines’ historic moon landing builds momentum for Artemis, astronaut Tracy C. Dyson says (exclusive)
Intuitive Machines just made the first U.S. landing on the moon in 52 years. NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson says the daring mission will help Artemis lunar crews later in the 2020s.
