President Biden congratulates Intuitive Machines on historic moon landing
Submit on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 04:11
U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Intuitive Machines on making the nation’s first moon landing since 1972, calling it “a thrilling step forward in a new era of space exploration.”
