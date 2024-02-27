Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus moon lander beams home 1st photos from lunar surface
Submit on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 00:12
Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus moon lander was the first private spacecraft to reach the lunar surface. We now have some images of what it sees as well as an update on its fate.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 at 12:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.