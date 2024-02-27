It’s alive! JAXA’s SLIM moon lander sends home new photos after surviving frigid lunar night
Submit on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 01:11
Japan’s SLIM moon lander started working again on the lunar surface despite extreme heat conditions, the team announced Monday (Feb. 26). It even sent home new imagery.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.