NASA’s asteroid-impacting DART mission completely changed the shape of its target
Submit on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 00:12
When NASA’s asteroid-diverting DART mission slammed into the tiny moonlet Dimorphos, it didn’t just shift its orbit — it also almost completely changed its shape, new research suggests.
