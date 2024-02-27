Zombie star earns metal scar while chewing its own planets: ‘Nothing like this has been seen before’
A zombie star feasting on its surrounding planets and asteroids hasn’t escaped the cannibalistic process unscathed. Resulting debris has given this white dwarf a metal scar.
