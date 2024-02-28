Embargoed: Wednesday 28 February 2024 | 11:00 (EST) James Webb Space Telescope finds dwarf galaxies packed enough punch to reshape the entire early universe
The James Webb Space Telescope investigated low-mass galaxies from the early universe, finding most of these dwarf galaxies’ light drove a vital phase of cosmic evolution.
