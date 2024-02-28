SpaceX’s longest-ever astronaut cruise was a smooth ride, Ax-3 crewmembers say
Submit on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024 22:11
Axiom Space astronaut Michael López-Alegría is the only person to fly twice on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. He’d love for more people to ride that spacecraft in orbit.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.