Possibly habitable Trappist-1 exoplanet caught destroying its own atmosphere

Submit on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024 18:11

Trappist-1 e may be destroying its own atmosphere as it races around its red dwarf star host, showing there are many ways for planets to lose habitability. The findings could refine our search for life in the wider cosmos.

