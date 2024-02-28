NASA radar images show stadium-sized asteroid tumbling by Earth during flyby (photos)
Submit on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024 05:11
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory used a powerful Deep Space Network radar antenna to image asteroid 2008 OS7 as it spun harmlessly past Earth on Feb. 2, 2024.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.