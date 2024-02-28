Satellite News

NASA radar images show stadium-sized asteroid tumbling by Earth during flyby (photos)

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory used a powerful Deep Space Network radar antenna to image asteroid 2008 OS7 as it spun harmlessly past Earth on Feb. 2, 2024.

