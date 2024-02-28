Put on your eclipse glasses and look up to see the biggest sunspot in years before it disappears from view
The AR3590 solar region has grown to become the is the largest sunspot of the solar cycle and can be seen with eclispe glasses. The region was already a record breaker, responsible for the most powerful solar flare seen since 2017.
