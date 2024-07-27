SpaceX moving Crew Dragon splashdowns to West Coast after multiple space debris incidents
The four astronauts flying aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon are supposed to launch no earlier than Aug. 18 and splash down near Florida. Future crews will go to the west coast due to space junk concerns.
