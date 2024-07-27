Sun blasts out most powerful flare of current solar cycle, sends massive coronal mass ejection into space (video)
July 27th, 2024
A solar flare on July 23 was even bigger than a previous one that triggered May’s global aurora storm, but this one was facing away from Earth on the far side of the sun.
