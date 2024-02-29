Satellite News

Satellite News

‘Axion stars’ that went boom after the Big Bang could shed light on dark matter

Submit on Thursday, February 29th, 2024 22:13

Hypothetical particles called axions may have gathered to form “axion stars” that exploded in the early universe to create readable signals that could reveal the secrets of dark matter.

