Get to the choppa! Artemis 2 moon astronauts practice splashdown with U.S. Navy (images, video)
Submit on Thursday, February 29th, 2024 20:11
The Artemis 2 moon astronauts went to the Pacific Ocean this month to practice splashdown operations alongside NASA and the U.S. Navy. The footage is incredible.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 29th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.