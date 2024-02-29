Magic secrets on the moon: Q&A with David Copperfield (exclusive)
Submit on Thursday, February 29th, 2024 22:13
Famed illusionist David Copperfield discusses his involvement with Intuitive Machines’ historic moon mission and his desire to help preserve humanity’s knowledge on and away from Earth.
