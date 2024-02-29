Why NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps waited an extra 6 years for her ISS space mission
NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps was supposed to fly to space in 2018, but it didn’t happen. It took two more tries to get her assigned to SpaceX Crew-8, launching as soon as March 2.
