Air is leaking from a Russian ISS module, but ‘no impact to crew,’ NASA says
Submit on Thursday, February 29th, 2024 20:11
The space station has a leak at the aft end of the Russian Zvezda service module where the nation’s Progress spacecraft dock to the orbital lab, NASA officials said on Wednesday (Feb. 28).
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 29th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.