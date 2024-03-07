NASA, SpaceX looking to extend lifespan of Crew Dragon spacecraft to 15 flights
Submit on Thursday, March 7th, 2024 00:11
While the fifth flight of the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is underway, NASA and SpaceX are studying the fleet to determine whether or not the capsules could make it to 15 flights.
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 7th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.