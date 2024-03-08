NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson ‘super-pumped’ for 3rd space mission (exclusive video)
Submit on Friday, March 8th, 2024 23:11
NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson will launch toward the ISS no earlier than March 21. She talks to Space.com about what she and other astronauts will do on the mission, her third spaceflight.
