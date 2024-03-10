Satellite News

Why astronomers are worried about 2 major telescopes right now

Sunday, March 10th, 2024

Two telescopes that promise to reveal the universe like never before are in limbo right now. Will the National Science Foundation pick the Giant Magellan Telescope or the Thirty Meter Telescope? Can it pick both?

