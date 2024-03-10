Why astronomers are worried about 2 major telescopes right now
Two telescopes that promise to reveal the universe like never before are in limbo right now. Will the National Science Foundation pick the Giant Magellan Telescope or the Thirty Meter Telescope? Can it pick both?
