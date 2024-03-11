Powerful solar flare eruption from ‘sneaky’ sunspot triggers widespread radio blackouts (video)
A solar flare erupted from the sun on March 10, causing widespread radio blackouts. The accompanying coronal mass ejection may trigger a geomagnetic storm on March 13.
