The boiling surface of giant star Betelgeuse may be creating an illusion

Submit on Tuesday, March 12th, 2024 17:11

Betelgeuse appears to be rotating faster than is possible for such a massive star. New research suggests this is an illusion caused by the violently boiling surface of the red supergiant.

