Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

What time is SpaceX’s 3rd Starship launch test on March 14?

Submit on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 17:11

SpaceX is hoping to launch its first Starship test of 2024 as early as Thursday (March 14) in what it hopes will be a historic orbital flight of the world’s biggest rocket. Here’s when it may fly.

Related posts:

  1. The new moon lets the winter constellations shine tonight
  2. Watch live as SpaceX Crew-7 astronauts undock from the ISS today
  3. Meta Quest 3 vs Meta Quest Pro: Which VR headset should you buy?
  4. China will launch giant, reusable rockets next year to prep for human missions to the moon

This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»