NASA enlists citizen scientists to help solve solar mysteries during the total solar eclipse 2024

Submit on Thursday, March 14th, 2024 22:11

The Eclipse Megamovie Project 2024 will enlist citizen scientists to photograph the total solar eclipse and solve the mystery of solar jets and plumes.

