NASA finds clue while solving Voyager 1’s communication breakdown case
Submit on Thursday, March 14th, 2024 21:13
In 2023, humanity’s pioneering space mission, Voyager 1, stopped sending understandable data back to Earth. Now, NASA engineers may be closer to discovering the source of the issue.
