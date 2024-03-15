James Webb Space Telescope spots the icy building blocks of life swirling around infant stars
Submit on Friday, March 15th, 2024 02:11
Two infant stars are surrounded by swirling clouds that astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope found contain icy molecules that could form the building blocks of life.
