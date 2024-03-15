Satellite News

James Webb Space Telescope spots the icy building blocks of life swirling around infant stars

Friday, March 15th, 2024

Two infant stars are surrounded by swirling clouds that astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope found contain icy molecules that could form the building blocks of life.

