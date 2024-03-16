Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

NASA celebrates SpaceX Starship’s 3rd test flight, but more work needed ahead of Artemis moon missions

Submit on Saturday, March 16th, 2024 00:11

SpaceX’s Starship reached space and achieved orbital velocity during its March 14 test flight, but more work is needed before it can land NASA Artemis astronauts on the moon.

