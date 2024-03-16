NASA celebrates SpaceX Starship’s 3rd test flight, but more work needed ahead of Artemis moon missions
SpaceX’s Starship reached space and achieved orbital velocity during its March 14 test flight, but more work is needed before it can land NASA Artemis astronauts on the moon.
