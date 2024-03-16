Satellite News

Debris from burning satellites could be affecting Earth’s magnetic field

The growing number of satellites burning in Earth’s atmosphere has concerned scientists for years. A new paper explores how the emerging shell of “conductive dust” may affect Earth’s protective magnetic field.

