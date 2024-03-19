New NASA astronauts ‘thrilled’ to see 1st Boeing Starliner crew launch in May (exclusive)
A new NASA astronaut class finished training in March, just in time to watch a new spacecraft take flight. Boeing’s Starliner is expected to fly its first crew to space in May.
