Bad news for life on Mars? Red Planet’s wet epoch may have been shorter than we thought
Submit on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 03:11
Water freely flowed across Mars billions of years ago, suggesting the Red Planet could also once have supported life. But this water may have existed for just a short time.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.