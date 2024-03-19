Track the April 8 total solar eclipse with SkySafari, now 80% off
SkySafari 7 has a bundle of new features ahead of the next solar eclipse, and a big sale to match. It’s all to get ready for the next solar eclipse in the United States on April 8.
