Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Helping build instrument for Japanese Mars mission ‘a favorite time’ for new NASA astronaut (exclusive)

Submit on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 23:11

NASA engineers just delivered a Mars instrument to Japan for a future mission. New NASA astronaut Andre Douglas helped get the Martian Moons Exploration mission ready for liftoff.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»