Helping build instrument for Japanese Mars mission ‘a favorite time’ for new NASA astronaut (exclusive)
Submit on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 23:11
NASA engineers just delivered a Mars instrument to Japan for a future mission. New NASA astronaut Andre Douglas helped get the Martian Moons Exploration mission ready for liftoff.
