Watch Russian Soyuz rocket launch 3 spaceflyers to the ISS on March 21

Submit on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 22:11

A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch three people, including one NASA astronaut, toward the International Space Station on Thursday morning (March 21). You can watch it live.

