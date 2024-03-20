Watch Russian Soyuz rocket launch 3 spaceflyers to the ISS on March 21
Submit on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 22:11
A Russian Soyuz rocket will launch three people, including one NASA astronaut, toward the International Space Station on Thursday morning (March 21). You can watch it live.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.