Scientists find galaxy supercluster as massive as 26 quadrillion suns
Submit on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 22:11
Astronomers have discovered a treasure trove of 662 new galactic superclusters, the most prominent of which, the Einasto Supercluster, contains a staggering mass equivalent to 26 quadrillion suns.
