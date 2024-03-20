Satellite News

Scientists find galaxy supercluster as massive as 26 quadrillion suns

Submit on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024 22:11

Astronomers have discovered a treasure trove of 662 new galactic superclusters, the most prominent of which, the Einasto Supercluster, contains a staggering mass equivalent to 26 quadrillion suns.

