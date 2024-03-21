How environmentally friendly is SpaceX’s Starship?
March 21st, 2024
SpaceX’s Starship uses greener propellant than other rockets, but its environmental footprint could still be substantial if plans for hundreds of launches per year come to pass, experts warn.
