NASA’s DART mission hammered its target asteroid into a new shape. Here’s how
Submit on Thursday, March 21st, 2024 22:13
When NASA’s DART spacecraft crashed into the small asteroid Dimorphos in September of 2022, the impact’s energy changed the asteroid’s trajectory and substantially altered its shape.
