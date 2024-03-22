James Webb Space Telescope to investigate the stunning light shows of Saturn and Uranus
The James Webb Space Telescope will soon investigate stunning light shows from Uranus and Saturn as two projects look at the auroras of these planets to discover the processes that make them tick.
