Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Space Telescope to investigate the stunning light shows of Saturn and Uranus

Submit on Friday, March 22nd, 2024 00:11

The James Webb Space Telescope will soon investigate stunning light shows from Uranus and Saturn as two projects look at the auroras of these planets to discover the processes that make them tick.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, March 22nd, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»