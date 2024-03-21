Russian Soyuz rocket suffers rare last-minute abort during launch of 3 astronauts to ISS (video)
A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying three astronauts bound for the International Space Station experienced a rare abort on the launch pad on Thursday (March 21).
