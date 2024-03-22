A ‘snowball fight’ may help scientists find life on Jupiter’s moon Europa
Impact craters in Europa’s icy crust have been used to measure the thickness of the world’s shell, leading scientists closer to learning if this frozen moon could host life as we know it.
