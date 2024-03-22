Hubble Space Telescope discovers ‘failed stars’ are bad at relationships too
Using the Hubble astronomers found that “failed star” brown dwarfs struggle to maintain relationships as passing stars disrupt them like the cosmic equivalent of the distracted boyfriend meme.
